Shovel-wielding would-be burglar disturbed during attempted break-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at a home on James Way in Donnington, Telford.

Police Community Support Officer John Bowen said that the incident took place at around 6.30am on Tuesday.

PCSO Bowen said: "An unknown male was seen by a resident at the back of a house undergoing building works.

"A male figure of medium build was seen using a shovel that was in the garden to try and break through the back patio doors.

"The offender was disturbed by the resident, put down the shovel and then walk away."

PCSO Bowen urged anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the force, or Crimestoppers.

He said: "Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquiries?

"Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 00117 of 20th August 2024.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."