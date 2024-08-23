Firefighters discover 'well alight' garden shed involved in fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call 6.24pm (August 23) reporting the shed fire in Haybrook Terrace, Benthall.

Three fire crews from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Tweedale fire stations were sent to the scene.

The fire service says the fire involved a domestic garden shed that was 'well alight'.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Crews were finished at the scene by 7.32pm