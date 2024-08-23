Fire service call-out due to 'deodorant' in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But when fire crews arrived at the Priorslee Care Home in Shifnal Road, in Telford, they discovered the fire alarm had gone off due to somebody using a can of deodorant.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at around 8.06 am after the automatic fire alarm went off.

The spokesperson added: "This incident was a false alarm caused by use of deodorant."