Fire service call-out due to 'deodorant' in Telford
The fire service turned up at an old age care home in Telford on Friday after a fire alarm went off.
But when fire crews arrived at the Priorslee Care Home in Shifnal Road, in Telford, they discovered the fire alarm had gone off due to somebody using a can of deodorant.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at around 8.06 am after the automatic fire alarm went off.
The spokesperson added: "This incident was a false alarm caused by use of deodorant."