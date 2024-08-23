High winds bring down 200-year-old tree and hit power lines across Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In Whixall a 200-year-old oak tree has come down across a road, while there are reports of a tree blocking The Lloyds in Jackfield, and a tree down at Alberbury heading towards Shrewsbury on the B4393.

In Mid Wales a tree has come down on the B4385 between Abermule and Caerhowel.

On the trains there are reports of a number of disruptions, including between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

This 200-year-old oak tree has come down in Whixall

A tree was blocking the line near Wellington but it has now been removed, with National Rail warning services may be cancelled or delayed for up to 20 minutes.

Commuters heading north from the county will also face disruption between Wrexham and Chester.

National Rail said: "A tree blocking the railway between Wrexham General and Chester means some lines are blocked. As a result of this, trains running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 10.30."

Storm Lilian was set to bring strong winds to parts of England and Wales today. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for north Wales and northern England, but strong winds have already been reported outside of those areas.

The situation has also caused a number of power cuts across Shropshire, including in Shifnal, Telford, Newport, Market Drayton, Woore, Bayston Hill, Stoney Stretton, Rowton, near Cleobury Mortimer, and Clee Hill.