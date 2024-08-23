'As a dad myself I know how important it is to make every moment count' – star chef Adam backs hospice event

The bold and bubbly king of the flames, known on social media as ‘Shropshire Lad’, is hosting a five-course tasting menu at Embers Café, Coalbrookdale, Telford, on September 18.

Adam, who first found fame when he won Heston Blumenthal’s show ‘Crazy Delicious’, has created a menu based around his love of open fire and barbecue cooking.

He is hosting the five-course tasting menu, priced at just under £55 per person, on Wednesday, September 18, with all profits going directly to Hope House children’s hospice.

There are up to 60 places available for the event, from 7pm to10pm, which boasts a menu which will showcase local, seasonal ingredients.

The actual dishes remain a surprise, though Adam assures diners that vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free customers can all be catered for.

Adam Purnell.

“I like my food to be accessible to all, which means creating dishes with all dietary and cultural needs in mind, allowing all people to enjoy my food and to show that barbecue and live fire cooking really is for everyone.

“I’m hoping that generous suppliers may donate ingredients or offer discounts once they know what a wonderful charity they are supporting.”

Adam first visited Hope House children’s hospice for the charity’s Let’s Eat Cake event, for which he was star judge.

He was blown away by the services provided to support children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

“I’ve worked with children all my life. Before I was a chef, I was a youth worker. As a dad myself I know how important it is to make every moment count.

“Fundraiser Dawn Ball shared some family stories with me and it made me very aware of how very tough things are for families facing the reality of having a child with a life-threatening condition. So, when I heard about the Let’s Do Dinner event, I knew I had to get involved.”

Adam is a self-taught, local chef, from Coalbrookdale, who won Heston Blumenthal’s show ‘Crazy Delicious’ on Netflix and Channel 4.

He has had a guest slot on Nadia Hussein’s show ‘Fast Flavour’ and more recently, was a critic on MasterChef the Professionals.

Adam has now established a national reputation as a live fire chef.

He is a regular face at local and national food events and festivals including Shrewsbury Food Festival, Camp Bestival, Burwarton Show and chef Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park.

Fundraiser Dawn Ball thanked Adam for his commitment to supporting Hope House.

She said: “We are so lucky to have such a renowned chef in Shropshire, especially one who really understands how vital Hope House is for local children and families. He has an incredibly busy schedule, so we feel very privileged that he’s made time and energy to be part of Let’s Do Dinner.”

People can sign up for Adam Purnell’s Let’s Do Dinner tasting menu at https://www.hopehouse.org.uk/adam-purnell

Alternatively people can find out more about holding their own event during September at www.hopehouse.org.uk/dinner