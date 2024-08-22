Hospital's new system to monitor sick children will 'transform' visibility of vital information

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The digital upgrade at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has replaced the traditional paper charts on the paediatric unit at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and in the emergency departments at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and PRH.

It means staff are now able to record vital observations, such as heart and respiratory rates, temperature and blood pressure, on iPads which will show, in real time, when a child’s health is deteriorating and when escalation is needed.

The new system, called 'Paediatric Vitals', records vital signs using the National Paediatric Early Warning System (known as PEWS), to ensure a standard approach of tracking children’s deterioration.

Clinicians will be able to instantly access charts with real time information from any of the devices within the trust.

The hospital says the system enhances patient safety by ensuring more accurate and timely monitoring, which supports early detection and intervention for patients who are at risk.

Esme Griffiths, left, and Rachel Bennett, right, with a patient showing them the new digital system.

Julie Plant, Divisional Director of Nursing for Women and Children’s Services at the trust said: “We are one of the first hospitals to use the digital system and this is one of the many steps we are taking to improving the quality of care to our children and young people, and indeed, to support their parents and carers at a time when they are most anxious.

“Staff have worked very hard to ensure the new system was launched smoothly, with minimal disruption and with the involvement of the children, young people and families. I am so proud of what they have done and can only anticipate the impact of how much it is going to improve communication and patient safety.”

Joshua Pagden, Chief Nursing Information Officer, said: “The introduction of Paediatric Vitals will transform the visibility of vital clinical information within paediatrics.

“As we move away from paper charts to a digital system, vital signs will be visible on our systems. This will allow secure and confidential access for all the clinical teams involved in the patient’s care. It will also improve the communication of patient care, support handover activities and ensure this critical information is stored safely.”

The rollout of Paediatric Vitals is one of several digital systems being launched as part of the trust’s ongoing large-scale digital transformation programme.

The trust said the programme will continue to see innovative systems implemented to ensure that "the right information is available to the right people, at the right place, at the right time, improving the quality, safety and experience of care provided to patients".