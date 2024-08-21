Tributes paid after death of 'true gentleman' Telford councillor

Councillor Chris Turley, Telford & Wrekin's Labour Councillor for the Nedge Ward, died following a period of ill health, the authority confirmed.

As a mark of respect, the flags at Southwater One are being flown at half-mast until August 28, and on the day of Councillor Turley's funeral.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it would also be flying the Armed Forces Flag to honour Councillor Turley’s distinguished Armed Forces career.

A statement from the authority offered condolences to Councillor Turley's friends and family.

It said: "Councillor Turley was a valued member of Telford & Wrekin Council and our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and close colleagues at this very sad time."

Councillor Peter Scott, who represents Newport West, said Councillor Turley was a ‘very capable councillor,' and described him as a "a massive help" when he was elected to the borough council.

A statement from Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council, added that Councillor Turley was ‘a true gentleman, friend and colleague’ who 'will be missed by many'.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.