Pensioner denies assaulting woman and police officers in Telford
A pensioner has denied assaulting a woman as well as two police officers at an address in Telford.
Published
Derek Smith, now of St Helens, Merseyside, is accused of assaulting the woman on November 4 last year.
He is also accused of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating on November 14, when two police officers were called to his address in Telford.