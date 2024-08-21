Four-midable volunteers sky dive for Shropshire family charity

And now they are hoping the sky is the limit for the final total.

Marketing consultant Ruth Martin, of Martin & Jones Marketing, chartered surveyor Zoe Clifton of CQS Solutions, health coach Michelle Le Long, of Michelle Le Long Coaching, and accountant Helen Columb, of Turas Accountants are completing the sky dive on August 31.

They are raising funds for the Home-Start Telford & Wrekin charity who provide home visits and support for families with children aged under five to help parents manage daily life and widen links within their community.

The sky dive will take place at Tilstock airfield, near Whitchurch. They hope to raise at least £3,000 for the charity.

“We set a fairly modest target of £3,000 and we are already half way there," said Ruth.

"But we would like to raise a lot more for Home-Start if we can. The charity does such fantastic work in helping families most in need of support and it would be amazing to give their funds a real boost.

“I can’t say I’m not a bit nervous about the sky dive but it’s a great challenge and we will be in very safe hands,” she added.

Sharon Uppal of Home-Start Telford & Wrekin said the charity was delighted that the four women had come forward to raise funds.

“It’s an amazing thing for them to be doing for us and we hope they can enjoy the experience as well as raising extra funds for Home-Start,” she said.

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/home-starttw2024