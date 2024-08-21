Firefighters tackle vehicle blaze on the M54

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the incident had taken place on the eastbound carriageway near Telford.

They said they had been alerted to the fire at around 7.45pm and had sent three crews – from Telford Central, Tweedale, and Wellington, to the scene.

They said officers found one car "fully involved in fire" and used hoses and cutting equipment to tackle the incident while wearing breathing equipment.