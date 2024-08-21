Drugs seized in Telford raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Teams alongside the Local Policing Priority Team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Bembridge, Brookside.

PCSO Demmi Ramsden of West Merica Police said: “A small quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs were found and seized from the property.

“One male was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply and has been taken into custody pending further enquiries.”