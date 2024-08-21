Drugs seized in Telford raid
Drugs have been found and a man arrested following a police raid in Telford on Wednesday morning.
South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Teams alongside the Local Policing Priority Team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Bembridge, Brookside.
PCSO Demmi Ramsden of West Merica Police said: “A small quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs were found and seized from the property.
“One male was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply and has been taken into custody pending further enquiries.”