Watch: Woman makes nine trips to fly-tip fridge, mattress, old bike and other items in Telford street

The footage released by the authority shows the woman making nine trips on Wednesday, August 7 to dump the items in Withybrook Drive, Malinslee.

Do you know this woman

The items fly-tipped include a fridge, mattress, cardboard boxes, a bed frame, high chair, baby walker, bicycle and other items.

Anybody who can identify the woman is urged to call Telford & Wrekin Council on 01952 388800.