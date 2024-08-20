Watch: Woman makes nine trips to fly-tip fridge, mattress, old bike and other items in Telford street
Telford & Wrekin Council is appealing for help to identify a woman caught on CCTV dumping a range of household items in a Telford street.
The footage released by the authority shows the woman making nine trips on Wednesday, August 7 to dump the items in Withybrook Drive, Malinslee.
The items fly-tipped include a fridge, mattress, cardboard boxes, a bed frame, high chair, baby walker, bicycle and other items.
Anybody who can identify the woman is urged to call Telford & Wrekin Council on 01952 388800.