College hails results of student survey

Telford College said its latest cohort were asked a wide range of questions in the college’s end-of-year survey, covering issues such as quality and structure of teaching, safeguarding, career progression opportunities, culture and enrichment.

The results showed that overall satisfaction with Telford College life has never been higher.

Headline findings from the survey included 99 per cent of students saying they feel safe at college, both online and offline.

A total of 98 per cent said positive attitudes and behaviours were encouraged, 97 per cent said the college environment is inclusive, and nurturing, 94 per cent say tutorials are well planned and informative, 94 per cent praised the college’s broad range of enrichment activities, 93 per cent said they have learned skills which are useful for their careers, and 91 per cent said exams and assessments are always well organised.

Lawrence Wood, the college’s new principal and chief executive, said: “It’s really important that we listen to the views of our learners.

“But listening isn’t enough – we also act on issues which are raised and ensure that all concerns are addressed.

“The results of this survey show that we take the views of our learners seriously, and that we work together to provide the best possible education at Telford College.”

Sarah Jones, assistant principal for student experience and safeguarding, added: “We want to set students up so they can achieve for life, not just for the time they are with us, so it’s fantastic to hear them recognise they are developing a range of employability skills which prepare them for the next stage of their journey.

“A particularly pleasing aspect of the survey was a big rise in the proportion of students who appreciate the benefits of our tutorials and visits from external guest speakers. It’s important for them to hear from experts in their specialist fields."

The survey results also highlighted the high priority given to physical and mental wellbeing at the college, with students commenting that they know exactly how and where to access support if required.

And it revealed that nearly 98 per cent of students recognised the college had high expectations for attendance.

More than nine out of 10 students also agreed with the statement: “The college respects me by listening to my opinions and giving me opportunities to provide feedback.”

There was also a rise in the number of students who said they had been encouraged to take part in work experience to support their learning, and further develop their skills.