Scale of fly-tipping scourge in Telford revealed as council cracks down

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Figures released by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs show that 4,312 fly-tipping incidents were reported to the council during 2021/22 and 2022/23, with the local authority adding that 63 fixed penalty notices have been issued so far this year, from April 1.

“All reports of fly-tipping are hugely disappointing as there really is absolutely no excuse for this irresponsible behaviour that continues to blight local communities across the country,” said Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement.

“In Telford and Wrekin we work proactively with our contractor to clear all incidents of fly-tipping in a timely manner.

“In addition to receiving bin collections from the kerbside, residents also have access to our free-to-use household recycling centres, and can also book bulky waste collections which are free or discounted to eligible residents.

“As a council we are determined to stamp out fly-tipping and we have shown that when we have the evidence we will not hesitate to issue fixed penalty notices or prosecute people through the courts.”

Councillor Overton added that the council’s neighbourhood enforcement teams are out and about every day investigating who is responsible for dumping waste, so it can make people accountable for their actions.

“We listen to local residents and we know this is an issue they want us to tackle and that’s why we will continue to make it a top priority and have introduced numerous ways for people to get involved in helping us to crackdown on the problem.”

People can sign up to the Telford and Wrekin Watch, an initiative launched by the council to crack down on the problem, while fly-tipping incidents can be reported via the My Telford app. You can also call the council’s confidential number on 01952 388800.