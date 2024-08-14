'Seeing care home residents and the community come together for summer fete was truly heart-warming'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Hall in Lawley Village held a fete on August 3, and organisers said the care home’s gardens were transformed into a vibrant summer event, bustling with a variety of stalls, exotic animals, delicious food and drinks, and face painting booths.

Residents of the home, which is run by Sandstone Care Group, were joined by members of the local community who "showed up in full force" to join in the fun.

Karen Pennell, care home manager, said she wished to thank the local community for helping make the day a success.

She said: "The summer fete was an incredible success. Seeing our residents and the local community come together to enjoy the day and support such important causes was truly heart-warming.

"The combination of fun activities and the beautiful weather made it a perfect day for everyone involved."

She said one of the highlights of the fete was the exotic animal exhibit, which captivated visitors of all ages. Children and adults alike were fascinated by the unique creatures, providing an educational and entertaining experience for everyone.

The variety of food and drink stalls offered a delightful array of treats, ensuring that there was something to satisfy every palate. Face painting added a splash of colour to the event, bringing smiles to the day.

The event also raised £667.94 for Help for Heroes and the residents' fund, two charities "close to the residents' hearts".

Ms Pennell added that Telford Hall Care Home extends its heartfelt thanks to all who attended, volunteered, and contributed to making the summer fete a memorable event.

"The support and involvement of the community are what make events like these possible, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come," she said.