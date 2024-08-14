'It has been phenomenal!' Beautiful weather sees visitors flock to see blooms for open event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For just nine days this summer Shropshire Petals has reopened its fantastic flower fields to the public - and it's open all this week until Sunday too.

It is the third time the confetti business has teamed up with Shropshire Festivals to hold an open week, but their inaugural event was a washout.

Not so this week, which has seen glorious sunshine bring in the crowds to the the floral spectacular at their site on Chadwell Lane, just off the A41 near Newport.

Mandy Leung with Kacey and Hayley enjoying the petals

Organiser Ashley Evers-Swindell from Shropshire Petals said: “2022 was our first year, but the weather was so extreme we had to cancel and we were so gutted after all the effort we put into it.

Imarni Lawrence swings Isla Busby in the petal fields

“Last year was pretty amazing as we had 10,000 visitors but this year has just been phenomenal. The weather has been perfect for us. It has been glorious the last two weeks.”

She said while the team has a number of “sleepless nights” preparing for the event, they were looking at even higher visitor numbers this year.

Shropshire Petals - People enjoying petal fields near Newport ..

“Because the weather been so glorious, people have just flocked here," said Ashley. "It is such a nice place to have a picnic and bring the children. There is nothing quite like having the public in and seeing their faces. It has been phenomenal.”

She said the flowers have also been enjoying the recent bout of warm weather.

People enjoying petal fields near Newport

“The petals are loving it, there are 25 acres of sunflowers, cornflowers and delphiniums – there are just so many colours.”

She said the fields full of flowers had been meticulously planted by robots – so barely anyone had stepped foot on the fields before they opened to visitors.

Along with their cafe and shop that are open to visitors during the open event, which runs until Sunday, the weekend will also see the flower fields welcome dogs.

Shropshire Petals - People enjoying petal fields near Newport ..

“We did one day last year and it was amazing so we added two extra days this year, and we also have a number of craft sellers at the weekend,” said Ashley.

The flower field is open daily until Sunday, August 18. Opening times are 10am to 5pm.

When booking people have the choice of a morning ticket, from 10am to 1pm, or an afternoon ticket, from 1pm to 5pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at shropshirepetalfields.co.uk.