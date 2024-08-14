Revealed: Number of noise complaints made in Telford and Wrekin

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Responding to a freedom of information request, the local authority said that 141 complaints were received between April and June. This includes an abatement notice served in May.

This involves the council’s night-time economy team monitoring the nuisance, which may involve residents having diary sheets and being issued with a link to the ‘noise app’ to help establish if a statutory nuisance exists.

At a recent Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote Parish Council meeting, Councillor Will Askin said that complaints had been received from residents regarding a property off Pave Lane, with noise concerns being reported throughout the night. The parish council agreed to contact the relevant authorities.

Overall, noise complaints in the borough were down compared to the same period last year, with 182 received between April and June 2023.