MP calls for price in alcohol-free drinks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, asked health minister Andrew Gwynne to look at how to cut the cost of non-alcoholic drinks.

Mr Pritchard said: "Non-alcoholic drinks need to be lower in price than alcoholic drinks to improve public health and reduce alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour."

He called on government ministers to hold discussions with manufacturers and importers of non-alcoholic beer, lager, wine and spirits products with the aim of making those drinks cheaper for customers than their alcoholic equivalents.

The Tory MP said reforms by the previous government meant that alcoholic drinks were now taxed according to their strength, to support innovation and responsible drinking.

"Low-strength drinks below 3.5 per cent are charged at a lower rate of alcohol duty, while stronger alcoholic products attract a higher rate of duty," he said.

Mr Gwynne said the Government would continue to consider how best to address and reduce alcohol-related harms