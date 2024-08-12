Pictures show firefighters tackling large crop blaze
Firefighters spent several hours dealing with a blaze which destroyed 15 acres of crops.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has released pictures of firefighters dealing with the incident, on land near Spout Lane in Little Wenlock.
Crews were called to the area at around 7pm yesterday.
A host of firefighters were sent to the scene, along with specialist vehicles from Bridgnorth, Minsterley, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.
The officers created a fire break to prevent the blaze spreading further, with officers using thermal cameras to check for hotspots and rakes, shovels and mattock for damping down.
A farmer also used their own machinery to help the crews dealing with the incident.