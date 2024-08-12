Parents warned of the 'hidden dangers' hosepipes could pose to children

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Newport Police Community Support Officer Susan Tindale posted the advice, warning parents that children can end up with burns it people are not careful.

She explained that water sitting in a hosepipe can reach significant temperatures if left in the baking sun.

If people then use the hosepipe they could have a potentially painful and damaging shock.

PCSO Tindale said: "As we bask in this glorious sunshine please be mindful of hidden dangers from your hose pipe.

"Many will not realise that a hose pipe filled with water left to heat in the sun can pose a serious danger to children.

"Water inside a hose can reach temperatures of 60°C (140°F) + when left sitting in extreme heat.

"The summer sun is strong, so if you have water sitting stagnant in your hose, its temperature will be rising.

"Water at this temperature can scald skin causing horrific burns. So if you want to cool down, check the hose is running cold first before splashing it over your children/pets etc."