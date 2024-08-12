Man in 'critical condition' airlifted to hospital after 'medical emergency'
A man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a medical emergency at a private address in Telford.
Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were scrambled to a private address in the Hadley area of Telford at 7.10am.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at a private address off Sommerfield Road in Hadley at around 7.10am.
"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition.
"He was airlifted to hospital."