Man in 'critical condition' airlifted to hospital after 'medical emergency'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were scrambled to a private address in the Hadley area of Telford at 7.10am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at a private address off Sommerfield Road in Hadley at around 7.10am.

"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition.

"He was airlifted to hospital."