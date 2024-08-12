Crews from across the county tackle 15 acre crop blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to fields near Spout Lane in Little Wenlock at around 7pm yesterday.

A host of firefighters were sent to the scene, along with specialist vehicles from Bridgnorth, Minsterley, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

The officers created a fire break to prevent the blaze spreading further, with officers using thermal cameras to check for hotspots and rakes, shovels and mathooks for damping down.

A farmer also used their own machinery to help the crews dealing with the incident.