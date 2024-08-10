Vehicle collides with street furniture and a lamppost in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.40am (August 10) reporting the crash on Kemberton Road in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene as well as West Mercia Police officers.

One vehicle was involved in the collision with street furniture and a lamppost.

Firefighters used 'small gear' to deal with the incident and make the vehicle electrically safe, and scene safe.

The incident was left with Police. Fire crews were finished at the scene by 4.55am.