Fire crews sent to collision involving two vehicles in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue at 3.23pm reporting the incident on Charles Road.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

The collision involved two vehicles, and crews made the vehicles 'electrically safe'.

The fire service's incident log says nobody was trapped inside the vehicles.

Crews were finished at the scene by 3.36pm.