Emergency services called to property fire in Telford
Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a Telford property this afternoon (August 10).
By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3pm reporting the property fire on Maddock Court.
Three fire crews were sent between Telford Central and Wellington Fire Stations to the incident where there was a small kitchen fire.
Land Ambulance and the Police also attended the scene.
Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, short extension ladder, and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 3.32pm.