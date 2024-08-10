Emergency services called to property fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3pm reporting the property fire on Maddock Court.

Three fire crews were sent between Telford Central and Wellington Fire Stations to the incident where there was a small kitchen fire.

Land Ambulance and the Police also attended the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, short extension ladder, and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 3.32pm.