Shropshire Star
Close

Emergency services called to property fire in Telford

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a Telford property this afternoon (August 10).

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3pm reporting the property fire on Maddock Court.

Three fire crews were sent between Telford Central and Wellington Fire Stations to the incident where there was a small kitchen fire.

Land Ambulance and the Police also attended the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, short extension ladder, and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 3.32pm.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular