Converted camper van blaze leads to fire service call-out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said it had been alerted to a car fire in the Halesfield area at around 11.47am.

One crew was dispatched to the scene from the Telford Central Fire Station.

On arrival at Halesfield 9 they reported finding a 'converted camper van" which was "80 per cent involved in fire".

The firefighters wore breathing equipment and used hoses to deal with the incident, and had finished tackling the fire at around 12.20pm.