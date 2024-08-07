Dangerous driver who caused horror crash gets 15-month prison term added to lengthy jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that a child and her grandparents were involved when the Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Samuel Austin crashed head on into their Renault Kadjar.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, said that the Kadjar had been at risk of catching fire on the roundabout connecting the A5 and Priorslee Avenue near Telford town centre on August 20, 2022.

But the grandfather, who cannot be named because it would identify the child, "kicked the door out" and then "carefully extracted his wife."

"Luckily the child was in a child seat," said Mr Parry. But he still received a broken collar bone, the court heard.

A VW Golf, with a mother and her daughter inside, was also involved in the crash when it collided with the Kadjar. The daughter received injuries described as 'minor', by Mr Parry.

Austin pleaded guilty to counts of dangerous driving and of possessing amphetamine, a class B drug.

The judge at the sentencing which also took place on Tuesday concluded that Austin's driving must have been impaired by substances.

The Corsa, being driven on false number plates, was also carrying an "almost empty" bottle of Jack Daniels' whisky and some prescription drugs, Mr Parry said.