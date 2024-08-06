Fallen tree causing disruption in Telford during rush hour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The tree came down from a bank on Holyhead Road, not far from the Horse and Hounds pub, opposite Station Fields, shortly before 4.15pm.

The fallen tree in Telford

Police were called to the scene and have been directing traffic.

Traffic was moving fairly freely but queues on the route were increasing in the post 5pm rush hour, with drivers advised to avoid the route if possible.

Highways officials have been made aware of the incident and were expected to arrive shortly to deal with the tree, which was blocking one lane.