Telford Flyers BMX club bounces back from vandal attack to host Midland championships

Riders of all ages and abilities from across the country battled it out in their respective category's for cash prizes and bragging rights as some speedsters prepare to compete in the British BMX Championships in Derby later this month.

The club welcomed almost 200 people in total as local residents watched on and could take home a prize of their own from a raffle.

And, it's quite a comeback for the BMX club whose beloved track, cabins and balance bike/limitless track was vandalised with bad words, obscene drawings and broken elements during June.

Part of Telford Flyers' fence was broken, and it's taken an almighty effort from volunteers to put things back as they were.

Telford Flyers BMX Club hosted the Midlands Regional Championships on Sunday

One volunteer Heather Dring, who helps with strategy and marketing, was delighted with how Sunday's event went.

"It was brilliant, absolutely fantastic," said Heather. "It was great to see lots of people walking in from the streets. Our goal is to be a fundamental part of the community and we definitely saw people from the local area engaging.