What do you get when you cross barbers and boxing? – Find out about the unique charity event heading to Telford

Donnington barber David Lloyd wanted to raise funds for Linden Davies - a charity that has supported his mother through her cancer treatment - and so began drawing up up ideas for a fundraising event.

David decided to combine barbering and boxing that will bring together barbers from across the country to fight at 757 Nightclub in Telford.

The charity event on August 24, from 4pm to 10pm, is raising funds for 18 other charities as well as Linden Davies.

Each boxer has been able to select a charity they wish to raise money for, and has set up a fundraising page.

The 'Barber Boxing' evening will feature nine fights in total with three 'headline' fights towards the end of the event, including two barbers from Hull who will face off with one another - one has experience representing GB.