Council reassurances over algae outbreak in Telford town centre pool

The pool outside Telford Magistrates Court is one of many bodies of water that have been taken over by algae this summer.

Earlier this week, Apley Pool in Telford was closed for fishing after high levels of toxic blue-green algae were discovered in the water.

Last month, the Environment Agency was reassuring residents after an algae bloom caused a YouTuber to slam Severn Trent for what he thought was a giant "poo slick".

The pool has turned green from algae. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography

Now, the iconic 'Thomas Telford' pools outside the town courts have also been taken over by algae.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We are always grateful for residents working with us to make Telford and Wrekin a cleaner, greener and safer place to live.

“Weekly checks by our community action team (CATs) and contractor do take place but hot weather can impact water quality.

“Our CAT for the area has been mobilised to clear the pond and should the algae begin to bloom like this again, it can be reported directly via the MyTelford app.”

An article on the EA's website said that they receive "many reports" of suspected sewage pollution each year, in coastal waters in particular, that are in fact the breakdown of algal blooms.

Large blooms can give off the smell of rotten eggs or vegetables, a smell also given off by decomposing seaweed.