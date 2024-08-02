Telford woman on mission to find owner of WWII gas mask found in her late veteran grandad's possessions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Donnington resident Simone Wahnsiedler uncovered the gas mask, which is reportedly from 1943, whilst working through some of her late grandfather's possessions.

The mask had been in Simone's attic for several years. Her grandfather, Colin Bailey, passed away in 2019.

"My grandad was in the army, when he came out he stayed within the forces down at Donnington barracks and was issuing army kits," Simone explained.

"But I have no idea where he got this from. I don't know how long he had it."