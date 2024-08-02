Telford and Wrekin's mayor swaps his office chains for bicycle ones – find out why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Ian Preece has swapped his office chains for bicycle ones to raise money for AFC Telford United's Foundation and Prostate Cancer UK.

The mayor and director of the football club's foundation set off on his journey from the Bucks' stadium on Monday at 7.45pm and cycled the 300-mile round trip to Wembley and back in less than 24-hours.

Ian's goal for the ride was to arrive back in time for Telford's pre-season friendly with Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Telford and Wrekin's mayor Ian Preece

Riding alone, and not allowed to cycle on motorways, Ian followed Watling Street to North London and to the home of the Football Association under the famous arch.