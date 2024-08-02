Plants around an electricity pole on fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.19am reporting the fire in the open in Uppington, Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington to the scene where there was also a utility company.

The fire service's fire log says "plants and undergrowth around electricity pole (were) causing a slight amount of smoke."

An electricity company is now in attendance to investigate.

Fire crews used no equipment.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 10.19am.