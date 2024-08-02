Plants around an electricity pole on fire in Telford
Firefighters were called to an electricity pole after surrounding plants and undergrowth caused smoking.
By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.19am reporting the fire in the open in Uppington, Telford.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington to the scene where there was also a utility company.
The fire service's fire log says "plants and undergrowth around electricity pole (were) causing a slight amount of smoke."
An electricity company is now in attendance to investigate.
Fire crews used no equipment.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 10.19am.