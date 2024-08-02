Large power outage in Shropshire village
More than 100 properties in a Shropshire village have been hit with a power cut this morning (August 2).
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Grid has reported that 115 properties in Leaton near Wrockwardine in Telford were left without power.
The 'high voltage' incident was reported at 10.25am, and has affected properties with the postcode TF6.
Upon a refresh of the company's website, the number of properties affected had reduced to 58 by 11am.
The power company says it expects the incident to be resolved by 1.30pm
The incident can be viewed and tracked on National Grid's power cut map.