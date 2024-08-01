Telford man found with Class A drugs and 'suspected of drug dealing ' avoids lengthy jail term

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Justin Edwards formerly of Pageant Drive, Telford was released from custody on Wednesday after spending six months on remand.

He had been in jail when he was arrested on April 14 this year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Ms Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said officers had stopped Edwards in his car in Telford after “suspecting him of dealing drugs”.