'Who you gonna call' – local cinema to host Ghostbusters car for day of movie music

The iconic vehicle will be outside Telford's only independent cinema, the Wellington Orbit, as part of a special event celebrating the music of cinema.

Orbit Rocks: Music from Movies, takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 10, at Wellington Square – with a replica of Ecto-1, the famous Ghostbusters vehicle taking centre stage.

The Orbit has a reputation for bringing the magic of cinema to life, having previously hosted appearances from other iconic movie vehicles, such as the DeLorean from Back to the Future, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and James Bond's Aston Martin.

This year's event promises a day of musical delight, with live performances featuring timeless tracks from films spanning the decades.

People will be able to immerse themselves in the familiar tunes that have defined some of the greatest moments in cinematic history, while also getting an up-close look at the detailed replica of the Ecto-1.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Ecto-1 to Wellington as part of our Orbit Rocks: Music from Movies event," said Liam McClelland, Director at Wellington Orbit. "Our goal has always been to make a day out at the cinema extra special, with experiences that transport our community into the world of cinema, and this year's event is no exception.

"We invite everyone to join us for a day filled with music, fun, and movie magic."

This event is part of the wider Six Summer Saturday’s programme in Wellington, which boast a wide range of activities for all the family over the Summer.