Warning after toxic blue-green algae found in Telford pool forces closure

Apley Pool in Telford was closed for fishing as of Monday, July 29 after high levels of toxic blue-green algae were discovered in the water.

Blue-green algae is a term used to describe a group of bacteria, called cyanobacteria. It's not actually algae, but the organisms often give the appearance of algae when they clump together in bodies of water.

Certain conditions, such as hot weather, can cause the bacteria to grow rapidly and form a 'bloom' of blue-green algae on the water.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "These toxins can kill wild animals, farm livestock and domestic pets. In humans, they can cause rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed.

The main pool at Apley Woods in Telford has been closed to the public and fishing due to high levels of blue-green algae

"Blue-green algal blooms and scums are natural annual features of some waters therefore there is no need to be alarmed.

"There have been no reported long-term effects or deaths in humans, but it is a sensible precaution to avoid contact with the scum and the water close to it, and to keep dogs and horses away from it."

Animal charity, Blue Cross, warn dog owners not to let their pets swim or drink contaminate water.

A spokesperson said: "Not all types of blue-green algae are harmful but you cannot tell by just looking at it, so it's important to always keep your dog away.

"Exposure to toxic blue-green algae is often fatal and it can cause long term health problems in dogs that survive.

"Concentrations of the algae vary throughout the year, but it's best not to run the risk of allowing your dog to come into contact with water where the algae may be present."