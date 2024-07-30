Telford community interest group set to celebrate 10 years of making a difference

Community interest company A Better Tomorrow, based in Woodside, Telford, is organising a family friendly party on August 13 to celebrate its clients’ success stories over the decade.

A Better Tomorrow was set up originally to give support to people with addiction and substance misuse. It now provides accommodation and services to support 104 clients and works closely with Telford & Wrekin Council.

Chief executive officer Scott Morgan, himself a former client, said: “We are all immensely proud of what A Better Tomorrow has achieved in the last ten years.

"Many of us are former clients and we can understand what our clients are going through and offer the right guidance and support at the right time.

“There is real strength through our own lived experience and it is no exaggeration to say that the company and its team saves lives one day at a time. It is going to be wonderful to get all those who have been involved in this incredible journey together to celebrate what we have all achieved."

A Better Tomorrow expanded in 2017 to support people with mental health needs through its Wellbeing House and in 2021 it set up an early intervention project to help people who had become homeless.

It now has 26 houses and its clients have achieved 375 years free of alcohol and drug misuse between them over the ten years.

Scott said that clients regularly return to the project to volunteer.

“Collectively our clients and former clients donate 195 hours per week which is testament to their support and dedication to the work that we do,” he said.

The anniversary party will be held at the Park Lane Centre, Woodside on August 13 between 11am and 2pm.

The food, including a hog roast, will be prepared by A Better Tomorrow clients as part of their cookery sessions. Music will also be provided by former clients.