Firefighters called to Telford Primark after aerosol used inside store
Firefighters were called to a major clothing retail shop after aerosol spray caused the alarms to sound.
By Luke Powell
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were notified of the incident in Telford's Primark store in the town's shopping centre at 1.33pm this afternoon and sent two fire crews from Telford Central.
The fire service said the callout was a "false alarm caused by aerosol spray activating the alarm".
Crews were finished at the scene by 1.58pm.