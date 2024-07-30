Firefighters called to rescue someone from a bathroom - the second time in five days

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.11pm this evening reporting the incident at a property on Monksmoor Road in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene where firefighters released one person from a ground floor bathroom.

Crews were finished at the scene within 20 minutes and the stop message was received at 6.31pm.

The incident comes five days after one crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to a property on Lawrence Road in Telford last Thursday to release someone who was trapped inside a bathroom.