'We're growing increasingly concerned': Can you help police find Richard?

The 33-year-old is described as a white man with dark hair, and was last seen in the Church Stretton area of Shropshire on Thursday .

It is believed that Richard could still be in the Church Stretton area.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said officers are growing increasingly concerned for Richard's welfare, and ask anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts, to contact police by calling 01743 264807.