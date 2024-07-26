Telford Zoo putting focus on European wolf conservation with two-day celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Telford are hoping to put their visitors’ focus on wolf conservation during their upcoming Wolf Awareness Weekend.

The two-day special event is dedicated to celebrating and educating visitors about the importance of wolves in their native ecosystems.

The event will host guest speaker, Caroline Elliott, founder of Wolf Aware and director of the Anglian Wolf Society, who will share her unique experiences with wolves and give insight into wolf behaviour, biology, and conservation.

The Wolf Awareness Weekend will focus on the conservation of wolves, highlighting their historical extinction in certain regions including the United Kingdom and the ongoing efforts to protect and conserve them.