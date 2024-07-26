Police crack down on illegal off-road motorbike riders after rise in complaints

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police says it has received an 'increasing number of complaints' in Telford regarding off-road motorbikes and quad bikes that are illegally being ridden down pathways, and public footpaths.

The force says it has continued to target illegal off-road motorbike riders in the region, and has reminded those responsible that it is against the law to ride off-road motorbikes and quad bikes on public land and private land without the land owners permission.

Inspector Richard Jones said: "These riders are showing complete disregard for public safety, racing around small roads and pathways causing a considerable amount of danger to other road users and pedestrians, who are often walking with their families and young children.