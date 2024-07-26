Police crack down on illegal off-road motorbike riders after rise in complaints
The Police force says it is continuing to target illegal off-road motorbike riders to crack down on motorcycle disorder.
West Mercia Police says it has received an 'increasing number of complaints' in Telford regarding off-road motorbikes and quad bikes that are illegally being ridden down pathways, and public footpaths.
The force says it has continued to target illegal off-road motorbike riders in the region, and has reminded those responsible that it is against the law to ride off-road motorbikes and quad bikes on public land and private land without the land owners permission.
Inspector Richard Jones said: "These riders are showing complete disregard for public safety, racing around small roads and pathways causing a considerable amount of danger to other road users and pedestrians, who are often walking with their families and young children.