Fire crews called to Shropshire library

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.23pm reporting the incident at Stirchley library in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene where crews extinguished the bin fire using a hosereel jet.

Firefighters used a a thermal imaging camera to check that nearby properties had not been affected.

The fire's cause is unknown.

Crews were finished at the scene by 7.45pm.