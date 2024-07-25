Firefighters rescue person trapped inside household room
Firefighters were called to rescue someone from inside a bathroom after they got locked inside.
By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.03 this afternoon (July 25) reporting the incident at a property on Lawrence Road in Telford.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene where one person was locked in a bathroom.
Firefighters used small gear to rescue the person, and release them from the room.
Crews were finished at the scene by 12.20pm.