Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters rescue person trapped inside household room

Firefighters were called to rescue someone from inside a bathroom after they got locked inside.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.03 this afternoon (July 25) reporting the incident at a property on Lawrence Road in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene where one person was locked in a bathroom.

Firefighters used small gear to rescue the person, and release them from the room.

Crews were finished at the scene by 12.20pm.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular