Town centre park to host fun-filled kids' quiz to celebrate award-winning green space

A special quiz will be put on for youngsters in the Chelsea gardens on Sunday, August 4, asking all about the area as part of the celebrations for national Love Parks Week.

The quiz has been organised by volunteers from The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) who will also be on hand to explain their role and give information to anyone who wishes to become a volunteer gardener for the group or sign up to the Telford & Wrekin Council lottery TWINCL in order to raise money for the work they do.

Adrian Smith, chairman of the FOTTP, said it is sure to be a great occasion.

He said: “Members of the Friends will be there at various points to hand out the fun quiz for children.

“We are excited to see them try to get all their answers as they make their way through the Chelsea gardens and take in their surroundings, while perhaps learning a little more about the history of the area and they will receive a small prize at the end.

“If any parents want to know more about how we support the park rangers with the upkeep of the park then we’ll be on hand to answer any questions, invite them to gardening sessions or help them sign up for the council’s fundraising lottery too.”

Love Parks Week runs from July 28 to August 6 and is designed as a way for people across the country to shout about their wonderful green spaces and celebrate and support the efforts of volunteers and workers who maintain and protect them.

The Friends of Telford Town Park are running a quiz for kids and adults during Love Parks Week. In Picture L>R: Lucy Wozencroft 5, Adrian Smith (Chairman of Friends of Telford Town Park) and Evan Wozencroft 8

The Friends have been gardening, creating features, replacing hedging, maintaining paths and much more in Telford Town Park for 21 years.

They have always met on a Wednesday morning each week at 9am and since May this year have introduced an additional monthly Saturday morning session for volunteers who cannot do weekdays.

“The Saturday morning sessions have been a great success since we introduced them,” Adrian added.

“We’ve met many more people who have seen us out and about and asked about what we’re doing.

“The mental health benefits of working outdoors, in a friendly group, are huge and we want to be able to give as many people as possible the chance to take part.

“You don’t have to have a green thumb or any experience – we encourage anyone willing to get stuck in to come and join us on a Wednesday or a Saturday.”

The volunteers will be in the Chelsea gardens between 11am and 3pm on Sunday, August 4 to answer any questions anyone may have.

There are 40 members of FOTTP and around 12 who regularly work on the gardens each week on a Wednesday morning.

The Saturday sessions take place once a month and run from 9am to 1pm, details of the dates of these will be posted on the Friends Facebook page.

People can sign up to the TWINCL lottery to help raise money for the work they do by visiting www.twincl.co.uk and choosing FOTTP as the cause to support.

For more information or to join the group visit the website www.friendsoftelfordtownpark.org/ or follow them on Facebook.