Telford man denies downloading nearly 1,500 indecent images of children

A Telford man has denied downloading more than 1,000 indecent images of children found on his computer.
Benjamin Chaffer of Highlander Drive, Donnington, in Telford, pleaded not guilty to three charges when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old is accused of making indecent photographs of children between December 1 2021 and March 31, 2022.