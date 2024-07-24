Rubbish and debris on fire in front garden - firefighters on the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened in Loak Road, Albrighton.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.56pm on Wednesday, July 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'house fire' involving rubbish and debris in front garden. Crews extinguished using a hose reel jet and small gear. A thermal imaging camera was also in use to check for hotspots."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Albrighton and Telford Central. An operations officer was also in attendance.