Man denies injuring mother and girlfriend in pub car park

Martin Dudley of Condition Church Parade, Oakengates pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old is accused of assaulting the two women in the car park of the Priorslee pub in Telford on June 21 this year.

He was granted bail ahead of a three-day trial set to take place at the same court on March 17 next year.